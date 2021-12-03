More and more are the autonomous communities that are requesting the COVID passport to enter restaurants, discos, gyms, residences or health centers. So in order to prevent unvaccinated people from accessing certain ones, we will always have to carry our COVID certificate for when they ask us to enter a business.

One of the most comfortable ways to wear your COVID passport always on top is with the mobile. We can take it in PDF, with Google Pay or other applications, but today we are going to see another more accessible way: take the COVID passport in an Android widget.

To have COVID passport on the home screen It is a very good option, since it avoids us having to open applications. Just by unlocking the mobile screen we can access the QR of the COVID certificate directly from the home screen. This alternative is the most practical for older people of our family, since at most by sliding the home screen to one side they will be able to show their COVID passport when they go to enter a bar, restaurant or health center.

Previous step: download the PDF

To add a widget with our COVID passport on our Android device, the first thing we have to do is have the COVID certificate downloaded. The easiest and fastest option is to download the COVID passport in PDF.

Intermediate step: add the PDF to a Passbook

Once the PDF is downloaded to our mobile, we can now use the official Aena SpTH application to convert the PDF to be able to easily add COVID passport in a Passbook compatible app.

Once the application is installed SpTH on our Android device we have to advance through the welcome screens until we reach the option “Check compatibility”. When clicking on that option, it will ask us to touch on “I’m human”. If the application is compatible with our mobile we touch on To accept.

On the main page of SpTH we have to go My trips, Then in My CCDs and finally click on the icon ‘+’ (Add). There we can scan the QR code or upload the PDF file of our COVID certificate. We put an alias, for example COVID, and we already have our COVID certificate installed in SpTH.

If we click on COVID, or on the name that we have given it, the certificate will open showing our vaccination data and the QR code, but here the option that interests us is “Add to wallet”.

By pressing on Add to wallet and after selecting the language we can add the passbook of our COVID passport in any of the compatible applications. The SpTH application will ask us which application to use. Here we are interested in installing the ONE Wallet or PassWallet application first, since they will allow us add a widget with our COVID certificate.

ONE Wallet

For me ONE Wallet is the best application I have found to add a widget to our COVID passport, since it is the one that allows us display the QR code in a larger size from the home screen.

When we select ONE Wallet from SpTH, our certificate is imported and it will open automatically. In your editing options we can change the logo, background color and name of the passport. By default it will try to show a barcode that does not exist, so we have to slide it to show the QR.

Once our COVID passport has been saved in One Wallet, we have to go to the home screen of our Android device to add a widget. We make a long press on an empty area of ​​the screen, select the widgets option and click on ONE Wallet widget. We select the COVID card, we activate the type of QRCODE card (Very important) and we give Create. We can now add our COVID passport on our home screen and adjust widget dimensions so that the QR code can be seen at a good size.

PassWallet

If in SpTH we select the application PassWallet, the COVID certificate will open with the selected application and we just have to go back to the home screen and add the widget “Private Pass Passwallet”. We put it on the screen and adjust the size so that the QR code is displayed correctly.

With these two applications, we will end up having to open a PDF in which we have to enlarge its QR code or have to be opening an application. With the COVID passport in a widget it will be more accessible, since at most you will only have to slide your finger to change the home screen.

