Freelancing is a great choice, but it’s not for everyone. Doing so requires a very specific set of skills that can guarantee you success.

With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have had to reinvent themselves and start work on your own. Becoming a freelancer is really cool, at least on paper, and after all, Who doesn’t want to be their own boss and work on their own terms and hours?

While those benefits are real, the skills required to be a freelancer are often overlooked. That’s right, as an entrepreneur, you need certain skills that allow you to succeed in an increasingly competitive market. That is why, to help you in the process we will show you 5 keys to being a successful freelancer.

Self-learning is vital

One of the most important skills you should have as a freelancer it is self-learning. While an employee can be trained by their employer, the self-employed have no one to trust other than themselves. You must be motivated to learn new things and improve your skills.

This requires a lot of conscious effort and setting aside time for regular skill development. But the really difficult part is deciding what to learn, since you will not receive instructions from an employer, instead you will have to find out for yourself. In other words, learning something else is up to you, so you can start by reading a few books, watching videos, buying online courses, and even asking other freelancers to share some helpful tips.

Learn to manage your time

While it is true that working on your own brings a lot of flexibility to your life, since you don’t have to work fixed hours, it also makes it very easy to procrastinate. You may inadvertently delay a project because you think you have enough time to do it later, but that can turn into a great headache.

Create a schedule and stick to it it’s a great way to avoid wasting time and plan your day. The more disciplined you are as a freelancer, the easier it is to avoid falling into constant distractions and wasting valuable hours.

You must know how to adapt to market conditions

Knowing how to adapt to any circumstance is essential for your independent business, because this helps you counter adverse circumstances, such as an economic depression. Amid the recent COVID-19 pandemic, for example, many fashion businesses and tourism companies lost ground and profits, but e-commerce seemed to hold up quite well.

The point here is to understand where the money is in the economy right now and take your business in that direction. It could be more profitable and even necessary for your startup to change from the industry you currently work in to the one that is booming.

Risk tolerance

It’s no news to anyone that freelance work it is a risky career choice. Unless you’ve signed a long-term contract with a client, financial stability is always a challenge for self-employed. Some months you can get a lot of work and have a really good business, other months you can have a hard time finding new projects.

What’s more, not have benefits such as paid leave or vacations is another point that you should keep in mind if you work as a freelancer. The only freedoms you can take are those you allow yourself, so make sure it’s at the right time and for the right duration to avoid overlooking pending work.

Ability to solve problems

Many times, your job as a freelancer is understand, clarify and solve the problems of your customers. This would be a simple task, if all clients are clear about what they want or exactly what problem they are trying to solve, but this is not always the case.

There will be many times when you will have to diagnose the problem, and then try to solve it. These complex problem-solving skills are what can make you stand out from the rest and they will help you to be seen as an expert rather than a simple service provider that can be replaceable.

If you’re willing, learning these skills will help you stand the test of time and become an experienced and successful freelancer. And if you want to further enhance your skills, we recommend that you consult the challenges of teleworking and what you can do to overcome them.

