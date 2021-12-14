All this will be thanks to the extensive data network of the United States giant, since it offers us different options to make the trip as we want at any time. In addition, it will hardly take a few minutes to customize the route that we are going to take.

This first software usually comes standard in most Android phones, although it is also true that it will depend on the personalization layer of the manufacturer of the phone that you currently have in your possession. Therefore, the first application that we are going to learn to configure is the famous Google Maps of the American company, with which we can avoid tolls in the simplest way.

And, best of all, is that not only will Android phones serve us, but we can also get it on Apple phones. Therefore, if you are planning a motorway trip and you do not want to spend more money out of your pocket on any of the tolls that are distributed throughout Spain, here you will find the perfect solution to save a few euros.

However, if you do not have this app on your Android, here is the link for you to download it from Google Play:

Once we have it on the device, we just have to open the Google Maps app on the phone. Then we are going to enter the desired location in the search engine, although we can also mark it directly on the map if we know the exact point. After this, click on How to get there and follow these steps:

Swipe up and check if there is an alert that tells us that it includes tolls. In case it does indicate this, we will have to lower this window and test if there is an alternative route without toll. If there is no toll-free alternative, we will need to adjust the route options. We will only have to click on the three points that appear in the upper right> Route options. Finally, activate the option Avoid tolls with the mobile.

In this way, we will no longer have to follow the initial route that Google Maps had set for us, but now it will show us different possibilities without having to go through a toll highway to get to the destination we want.

With Apple Maps

Although we can also configure Google Maps on iPhone, the truth is that in the case of Apple and its iPhone we have the Maps application, which is installed by default on mobile devices from the famous apple firm. And as we have seen in the previous example, in this case we can also customize the app to adjust our routes. Therefore, and how could it be otherwise, we can also avoid the highways of payment of Spain with the mobile.

So, let’s get down to business. To achieve this, we must follow the following steps from an Apple mobile:

Enter the iPhone settings. Look for the Maps app section and enter it. Then, we will have to look for the Route section and click on By car. Finally, check the Tolls option so that you can avoid them every time you travel by car or motorcycle on the highways.

From now on we will only have to choose a starting point and an arrival point. But, most importantly, you won’t have to worry about dodging the tolls yourself, as the phone will do it for you directly.

Help yourself from other apps

Not only will we have the famous Google Maps or the Apple Maps software at our disposal, but we also bring you two extra options that you will find totally free on both Google Play and the App Store. In this way, you can choose between the tool that you like the most to avoid paying tolls in Spain.

Waze

The app Waze It is one of the favorite options for many users, both Android and iOS, since it is one of the most intuitive applications that we can find in the app stores of both operating systems. And, as a plus, it has all the data from Google Maps. Therefore, here are the links so that you can download it on your smartphone:

To begin with, we are facing a very complete software, since it not only allows us to know in real time the different problems, such as traffic or accidents, that arise on the highways or roads thanks to the alerts of other users, but also it will let us customize the options of the route that we are going to take with the car.

In this case, we are going to show you how to use it to avoid tolls on trips, since we will only have to do a search with the specific destination and click on its information. Then, we must follow the following steps within the app:

We enter the information> at the bottom we touch on the Routes option. Then, tap on the gear wheel that will appear on the screen. Within this menu, we must activate the option Avoid toll roads.

ViaMichelin

The ViaMichelin It is also another of the softwares that many users choose. Basically, because it will not only tell us the time it will take and the kilometers we will travel by car to reach the destination we set, but it will also tell us how much fuel we should add. To do this, we will have to enter the data of our vehicle such as the model and what type of fuel it consumes. But, most importantly, we can also modify the route to our liking. Therefore, to test it we leave you the following links for both Google Play and the App Store:

Once you have this application downloaded, you must enter and write where we want to go. Then, we must follow the following steps: