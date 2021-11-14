How to add or remove a slide in a PowerPoint presentation

Adding or deleting a slide in your presentation is much easier than it sounds.

PowerPoint is the world’s number one slideshow app. The idea behind a PowerPoint presentation is to express information accurately and more attractive with the help of graphics, images, tables, audio, video, and other elements.

However, if you are new to using Microsoft’s slides app, your presentations are likely to be too long and you will have to delete some of the content, or you may have to add more information. Fortunately, whatever the reason, the app makes it quite easy. remove or add a new slide to the presentation, and here we will tell you how to do it.

How to delete a slide in PowerPoint?

Deleting a slide from PowerPoint is quite simple and all you have to do is complete the following steps:

Open your presentation of PowerPoint.

Go to the slide you want to delete and click on it with the the right button of the mouse.

Then, in the drop-down list that you will see appear click on the button Delete slide. This will remove your slide from the presentation, but if you want to get it back, just press the Ctrl + Z keys simultaneously.

This will remove your slide from the presentation, but if you want to get it back, just press the Ctrl + Z keys simultaneously. If you don’t want to use the mouse every time you want to delete a slide, all you have to do is go to the slide in the thumbnail panel on the left and press the delete key on your keyboard.

How to delete multiple PowerPoint slides at once?

PowerPoint also allows you to delete multiple slides at once, in case you need to delete an entire section or remove information from your presentation, but deleting them one by one can be time consuming. To fix it, you just have to press and hold the Shift key and click on the first and last slide of the section, and in this way, all the intermediate slides will be selected.

Look also | How to create a timeline in PowerPoint: step by step

To delete multiple slides that are not together in a section, you must hold down the Ctrl key and click on each slide that you want to delete. Once selected, right-click on any of them and select the Delete Slide option. Alternatively, you can press the Delete key when you have selected all the slides.

How to add a slide in PowerPoint?

If you just want to add slides to your PowerPoint presentation you can do that too. In this case, you will have to follow these steps:

Open your presentation of PowerPoint.

Go to the slide after which you want add a new one.

Now, right-click on that slide and, in the drop-down list, click on the option New slide.

Other ways to add a new slide to your PowerPoint presentation

When you open your PowerPoint presentation go to the slide in the thumbnail panel on the left side of the screen. There, you just have to click on the option New slide in the toolbar at the top of the screen. After doing so, you can also add a personal touch to your slide by clicking the Design button located on the same toolbar.

Another quicker and easier alternative you can try is to use a keyboard shortcut to add a new slide to your presentation. In this case, you will only have to press the keys simultaneously Ctrl + M or the Enter key on the slide that will precede the one you are adding.

Now that you know how to add or remove slides in your presentation, you may be interested in learning how to turn it into an animated GIF.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe