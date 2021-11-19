Through the Google Family, an application developed by the Google company, parents can prevent their children from seeing certain types of explicit content, using applications with violent content or doing any other inappropriate thing with their cell phone. To be able to access everything your child does from the Google Family app Link, it is important that you add the app to your children’s school account.

If you have never used Family Link, it is normal that you do not know how to add your children’s school account. However, do not worry, as we will explain below how to set up your adult account To manage your child’s device, how to sync your child’s account with your Google Family account. And how to add a new school account with Family link.

What should you do to set up your adult account to manage your child’s device?

Every time Google updates the Family Link app, the procedure for setting up your account as an adult changes a bit. However, the only thing we can show you here is the way in which you can go to configure the data it will contain your Google Family account.

Enter the Family Link application Look for an option called ‘Manage settings’ Then, go to the ‘Privacy Settings’ section Then go to ‘Account details’ When you get there, you will have to follow each of the instructions given by the application to adjust your account details

That would be all the procedure for configure your account details. Now, if you want to enjoy all the new features of this great parental control application, you should go to Play Store to update it.

What is the procedure to link your child’s account with your Google Family Link profile?

In the previous paragraph, the procedure to be used to set up your Google Family account and thus be able to manage your child’s mobile device. Now, it is important that you know what the procedure is to link your adult account with your child’s Google Family Link profile.

Take your phone Enter the mobile settings Go to the ‘Account’ section Press the option ‘Add account’ Register your child’s Google account Indicate that you are his mom or dad Finally, follow to the letter all the instructions that Google will give you to configure that device in Family Link

Once you have the account set up, you can start by activating or deactivating parental control from Google Play and then try it with the other applications. When you already know how to block access to applications, you can also try it with content from streaming platforms like Disney +, Netflix, etc.

How can you add a new school account with Google Family Link?

Whenever you want add one new school account with Google Family Link To be aware of which applications your child can use, you will have to do the following:

Take your child’s mobile Download the Family Link app Choose your son Press the icon of the three lying stripes Choose the option ‘Add school account’ Enter the parental account which you always use with the Google Family application Enter the email used by the educational institution that was provided to your son or daughter and also enter the password Use the letter of all the instructions of the application and finish adding your son or daughter’s school account

It should be noted that apart from unblocking violent applications, it is very necessary that you learn to block pages with adult content within your child’s mobile. This is something that always parents are often overlooked. Since you cannot block Google Chrome, because from there they perform searches for school assignments. With the browser you can access the adult pages and if you block them in advance you will not have complications.

How can you add your Google Family Link account to Classroom?

The method for add your Google Family Link account a Classroom has been explained in the previous subtopic. You must take your child’s mobile phone with the Family Link application and choose your child:

Add a new school account

Start the parental account you use

Enter the email and password of the educational institution in which your son or daughter studies

Finish following the instructions indicated by the application

Why can’t my Family Link account be added to your child’s and how to fix it?

Many times when you try add your Family Link account to your child’s phone to manage their applications, you will have problems. The moment this happens to you, you should try at least three things: