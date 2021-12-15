There is nothing to install. From the command prompt you can do it in a few seconds.

We have been publishing very interesting articles for system administrators for a few days now, a series of articles that allow us to automate very common configurations and standards in the IT world, and that are undoubtedly well received by those who have to manage large infrastructures. Well, today we are going to continue in this line.

What we will try to do today is add a local or domain user to the local administrators group of our systemIn this way, we will ensure that the user in question has the maximum privileges on the computer and can perform the same actions as the administrator user. Although this practice is not recommended to apply to basic users, it may be interesting to add IT technicians and thus make available the necessary privileges to carry out their work.

How to add a user to the administrators group

To carry out this configuration, just do the following:

We open the CMD command console with administrator privileges

Type the following command –for local user–: net localgroup administradores "usuario" /add

Type the following command –domain user–: net localgroup administradores "dominiousuario" /add

Depending on whether the user we want to add to the administrators group is a local user or a domain user, we will use one command or another, but the final result must be the same, for example, in the capture that we have left you, the user name root It is a local user of the computer, so it was not necessary to indicate the domain.

Therefore, if we are interested in add in bulk and / or via command certain users to the local administrators groupWe just have to launch a command and the process will be carried out automatically.

