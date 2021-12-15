How to activate the preview function of the audios in WhatsApp

Meta announced improvements for the functions of the audios in WhatsApp and among them the preview stands out so that you never regret after sending an audio, we will tell you how it works.

Now when recording an audio from WhatsApp will be able to visualize in lines and waves the duration of the recording and also a couple of buttons: one for stop and the other for the trash can.

Tapping the red stop button will stop the recording and you can also listen to the audio before sending it. This way you will be able to verify the sound, the tone of your voice and of course the information that you are sharing and then send it or delete it and record it again.

That is, if you listen to the audio before sending it and you don’t like it, you can touch the trash icon and delete it to re-record the audio. A) Yes, You will no longer regret any audio sent on WhatsApp.

How to activate the preview function for WhatsApp audios

The first thing you should do is enter the chat, press the microphone icon record the audio, without releasing slide your finger up, tap the red stop button, listen to the audio and send it or tap the trash can to delete it and re-record.

How to send a voice message

Open an individual or group chat, press and hold the microphone icon and start talking. When you’re done, lift your finger from the microphone icon and the voicemail will be sent automatically.

How to use hands-free mode to send longer voice messages

Open an individual or group chat, press the microphone icon and slide it up to record hands-free. Now you can remove your finger and record your message without holding the microphone button. When you’re done recording, hit send.

How to speed up the playback of voice messages

Press play to listen to the voice message you have received or sent. Listen to the message and while the message is playing, you can click the 1x icon to speed up to 1.5x or 2x.