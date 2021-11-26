The good thing about WhatsApp is that it gives us a lot of information, and the bad thing about WhatsApp is precisely that, that it does not give too much information. Luckily there are ways to circumvent that control.

For those who are always trying new settings on WhatsApp because they are very jealous of their privacy, today we bring you a trick that is cool and simple will be carried out.

As you well know, when we enter WhatsApp, The app warns everyone who enters our profile that we are Online. That is, we are connected to WhatsApp.

This can be removed, of course, with the option to remove our last connection, but when we do that we cannot see when the others have connected, so it has its limitations.

At the same time we also have another option, which is the double tick and the blue color, which attests that we have read the messages. Well, removing the blue color but leaving the connection time, we can now read the messages of our contacts without them knowing.

We are going to show you how to do it:

Enters in this link and copy the transparent emoji that appears . Yes, that rectangular white is an emoji.

Now go to the WhatsApp settings.

make click on your profile picture and tap on the pencil to change your username and paste the emoji.

With these simple steps you would have already done the process of hiding your status and thus reading messages without anyone noticing.

Of course, keep in mind that this only applies to the mobile version, both Android and iOS, Since in WhatsApp Web you cannot fool the app in any way, so keep in mind that if the other person who writes you uses the web version, you will not be able to get around the tip.