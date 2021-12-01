Previously, through video games we could only play with our friends when they came to our house. But this has now changed, since now you can play with remote people and communicate with them at the same time and there is a social network exclusive only for video game players. This is called Discord and we will tell you a little about it below.

But there is a problem that you would like to know the solution to in such a case that when you download it you are presented with it and that is when using the microphone for any voice call or video call. Therefore, pay attention to the instructions that we will show you throughout this tutorial.

What do you need to do to enable Chrome’s microphone and use it in Discord?

This application presents a great series of errors when we talk about the microphone. On the other hand, this is also largely due to problems with our microphone since sometimes when it reaches the point of almost being damaged we have to speak very loudly so that it is barely heard.

The problem can also come from the 3.5 Jack tip of our external microphone, since sometimes by receive some abrupt pull or the simple fact that we have used it for a long time can damage the cable and you have to do some strange trick so that it can be heard.

It may also be that the microphone connector on our computer has been damaged and for this reason nothing of what we are saying is heard through this social network. If the problem it is not the microphone connector It may be that your computer’s sound driver has been disabled and therefore you cannot speak into the microphone either.

Why if the mic is already on still doesn’t work for Discord?

If you have solved this problem in the way we explained and it does not work, you will still have to follow these other steps from your phone so that you can start using the microphone.

Access Chrome settings

If you are starting to use the Discord app and you see that the Google browser does not allow you to use the microphone so that you can use it freely, you will have to go and give it the required permissions so you can use voice memos in this social network and you can communicate easier if you don’t feel like writing.

To activate the microphone function in Google Chrome you have to enter the web browser. After you do, you are going to go to the three points on the right side of your screen and you are going to tap on them. Then you will click on ‘Settings’ and then on ‘Site Settings’. Here will be the writing of ‘Microphone and Camera’ press it and then choose if you want turn the microphone on or off.

Go to the Discord troubleshooter

Through the Discord troubleshooter you can also activate the microphone of your computer or your phone if it is not working. You just have to go to the application settings and there at the end you will see the troubleshooting option. When you come in here you will have to expose the problem that your application is presenting.

Now several methods will appear that you can follow to activate the microphone both on your computer and on your phone and they will explain why this error happens and how can you prevent it from happening in later times.

Grant all necessary permissions

The last way you can fix microphone problem in Discord from your cell phone is this. You will have to go to the settings section on your phone, among the list of options that this menu offers you, you will have to enter the one that says ‘Accessibility’.

When you enter here, you will see a new list of options. Now you will click on the one called ‘Permissions’. Here you can see the list of applications that are installed on your phone, so you will go to the Discord application. When you enter, you will see all the permissions that this application has granted. If you see that the switch next to the microphone statement is unchecked you will have to touch it to change color.

After you do this, the Discord app should start working fine with your cell phone’s microphone. In case the error persists, we recommend that you uninstall and reinstall the application from the app store. Then log in again as this error may be due to the app version.