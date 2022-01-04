Do you still need to use Internet Explorer? Find out how to do it in Windows 11 as it is not installed on the system.

Back in 1995, Microsoft surprised with the launch of Internet explorer. At that time it was just a small plug-in available for Windows, although soon in 1998 it would become the browser par excellence within the scope of Windows. Thus, it would become available for both PC and Mac, conquering a large part of the market share of web browsers worldwide.

However, over the years, other web browsing technologies appeared, such as Chromium, the current browser engine such as Google Chrome, Opera or Microsoft Edge itself, as well as alternative browsers where Mozilla Firefox made a place. With all this panorama, the use of Internet Explorer was declining, until with the launch of Windows 10 progress was made towards the creation of Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer had some compatibility problems with other browsers such as Chrome, which made the development of websites and Internet pages somewhat more difficult, the main reason why it was slower than other browsers and why users were abandoning it. During his star years, normally the websites that were created were compatible with all browsers, testing the pages so that they were also compatible with Internet Explorer.

However, also you may want to visit a page that depends exclusively on the old Internet Explorer engines, not being compatible with the most current browsers. And, if you have recently updated your PC to Windows 11, you may have realized that there is a problem: until now, despite the launch of Microsoft Edge, it was possible to continue using Internet Explorer by opening it manually. But nevertheless, with Windows 11 it does not appear, as Internet Explorer simply does not exist in the operating system.

So you can use Internet Explorer if you have Windows 11 on your computer

As we mentioned, with the arrival of the new Windows 11, Internet Explorer has directly disappeared from the operating system, since Microsoft has decided not to incorporate it. For this reason, if you try to search for it you will not get any results (beyond the new Microsoft Edge browser).

Bearing this in mind, many users, needing Internet Explorer, consider downloading an older version from the Internet and installing it on their computers. This is something that does not work either, since the browser is not even compatible with Windows 11, which is a serious problem. Y, This is where Microsoft’s solution comes in: Incorporate Internet Explorer as a Microsoft Edge mode.

How to activate Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge with Windows 11

To be able to use the compatibility mode with Internet Explorer and to be able to visit old websites from your computer, you must follow these steps:

On your Windows 11 PC, open Microsoft Edge browser. You should be able to find it easily using the system start menu. Once inside, click on the 3 dots icon that you will find in the bar at the top, specifically at the right end of it. Now, in the context menu shown, select the option Setting. In the new page that will open, you should look at the sections on the left, and select between them Default browser. By last, in the section Allow Internet Explorer to open sites in Microsoft Edge you must select the option Never to have Microsoft Edge always open in Internet Explorer mode, or Only unsupported sites so that it changes dynamically. To ensure compatibility, it is also recommended check the option Let inside the section dropdown Allow sites to reload in Internet Explorer mode. Commit the changes and restart the browser to continue.

When you have made the changes to the configuration of the Microsoft Edge browser, it will most likely automatically ask you to restart it in order to apply all the new features. However, you can see that when browsing it will continue to work as before, using a Chromium-based browser. This is because you must tell it when you want to use Internet Explorer and when Microsoft Edge.

So you can access with Internet Explorer mode to the websites you want using Microsoft Edge

Once the new Microsoft Edge settings have been applied successfully, you can see how it will appear a new button in the toolbar at the top of the browser, which contains the old Internet Explorer logo inside.

When you are browsing a website using Microsoft Edge and you want enable compatibility mode, all you have to do is press this button. The page will automatically reload, and when doing so, it will be done using Internet Explorer even though it is not installed.

You will be able to see that the website is loading with Internet Explorer mode since, to the left of the page url, the old web browser logo will also be displayed. In addition, if you press it, you will be able to see some more information about the compatibility mode used by Microsoft Edge, such as the old protected mode among other functions.

In addition, in the event that there is a specific web domain that you prefer to is always loaded using Internet Explorer, you can access it and indicate it from that section. In this way, you will not have to click on the button to activate the compatibility mode in the toolbar every time you visit it.

