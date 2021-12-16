Do not panic. With this trick you will have access in a few seconds.

As usual, at a professional level our corporate teams are linked to a domain through a domain controller, which helps IT managers manage the infrastructure, helps enforce corporate policies and helps standardize client positions.

What’s more, This situation means that the people who use these computers have to access them through a domain user account. that will be managed by the company, an account that will be used in the usual way but that will not always cover all the necessary needs or privileges.

How to sign in with a local account

We may at some point have to log in with a local account, either to obtain more privileges or for having lost the trust relationship with the domain and being impossible to access with a corporate account and for this process we need to know the name of our team, since the access will be done in this way:

\NOMBRE-EQUIPOUSUARIO-LOCAL

But we may not know the name of our machineFurthermore, if we cannot log in in any other way, we will not be able to access Windows to know this information, then, in what way can we log in locally if we do not know the name of our machine and we cannot access the system to see what it is? ?

The answer is simpler than it may seem, since If instead of accessing in the usual way, we do it as we show you now, we will be asking Windows to log in with a local user and not with a domain user, even if we know the name of our machine:

.USUARIO-LOCAL

The trick is to make use of the point (.) And just a counter bar, so if we choose to add this combination in the place where we must indicate the user’s name, we will already be forcing Windows to take as a reference the local users that have been configured in the system, such as the Administrator user or any other that we have created.

Therefore, If you need to access with a local user, but you do not know the name of the machine, do not hesitate to use this simple trick with which you will achieve your goal in a matter of seconds.

