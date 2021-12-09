How the new Matrix movie connects with the old ones

The Architect also explains to Neo that it is creator of The Oracle , who he considers the mother of the Matrix. The Oracle is a code capable of understanding human psychology, something that he personally eludes, and that will avoid failures such as 01 (Zero-One), the first version of the Matrix.

The key to understand how this new film fits into the universe created by the Wachowskis Will be in Matrix Reloaded (2003). In that second installment, Neo meets with The architect , a character with a certain resemblance to Sigmund Freud who presents himself as the creator of the Matrix and who explains to the protagonist how the first versions of the Matrix failed because they were simply perfect. The Architect makes it clear that Neo is human and he is not, defining himself between the lines as a computer program capable of creating other software.

Luckily, this week the second trailer from Matrix Resurrections, and we can be sure that it is Matrix 4, that is, a sequel to Matrix Revolutions .

Resurrections is a reboot, but inside the Matrix

The Architect’s monologue is the key to understanding all the lore of the Matrix universe, and especially, this fourth installment. For him, Neo is not “The Chosen One”, but an anomaly in his software that he cannot eliminate because he brings harmony to the whole. It also drops that hero’s journey of our dear Neo had been frustrated on five previous occasions. Or what is the same; the story we know of Neo is his sixth awakening.

The Neo’s sixth awakening It seemed to be the definitive one, well conclude with a deal between the protagonist and Deus ex machina. The Chosen One ends with Smith and the machines end the war with the humans, retreating from Zion. Neo apparently dies, but the machines embrace him and introduce him into a newly restored Matrix, as Neo is the linchpin to its operation. Within the deal, The Architect promises the Oracle that, from this moment, humans may decide to abandon the simulation at will.

Many unknowns still to be solved

There are many doubts that remain unsolved after viewing this second trailer. Has The Architect broken his promise? How many new awakenings has Neo had since stopping the war in the episodes of Matrix Revolutions? Why is Neo this time unable to find the way out of the Matrix and is hooked on blue pills? Or … Why does it appear Trinity in this new installment if he died in Zion in the third installment? Is it a vision on Neo’s part or another key piece in the Matrix puzzle?

Whatever it is, the truth is that we will be able to resolve doubts within a few days. In the meantime, the best is going to be re-view the original trilogy to enter the movie theater with the speech of The Architect very fresh. Matrix Resurrections will hit the big screen next December 22th. If you want to see the previous movies, they are inside the HBO Max catalog.