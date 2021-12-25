Many times we have so many functions at our fingertips that we are overwhelmed. As some of you know, I have bought a house and that is a headache since, like a puzzle, you have to assemble it whole. Also, it is not that I am over money and everything costs a lot of money. From the first moment I have used Microsoft Edge Collections as my ally and that has allowed me to save hundreds of euros, I’ll tell you how.

Edge Collections, a powerful ally in your purchases

We are in the midst of shopping maelstrom and supposed shortages. But the reality is that everything can still be boughtalthough there are certain delays. In my case, I had to buy the household appliances, all of them. I went to a very cheap store in Madrid, cheaper than any large department store, and I got information about the appliances I wanted and their supposedly cheaper price.

From that moment with the help of Bing and Google (Where one does not arrive, the other arrives) I began to track the different prices. He wrote down in a notepad, inside the Collections, where he had seen it cheaper, its price, and he consulted it every day. Thanks to the Collections this was a simple jobI could open six pages at a time and see everything in seconds.

Little by little I have been acquiring the different appliances and the total saving has touched 550 euros. A simple initial task of organizing ourselves and taking advantage of the potential of the Collections, which allows us not only to have everything that interests us at hand but also to save money.

In the past too I have organized trips through the Collections since it offers the ability to have all the necessary information on our smartphone or laptop. The information goes with us and we can quickly access it.