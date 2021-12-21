How much protein can the body absorb at each meal?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Protein consumption is essential to gain muscle mass. However, there is an optimal amount of protein that the body can absorb.

Many people increase the amount of protein in their diet in order to lose weight or build muscle mass. However, it is necessary to know that there is a threshold of protein that the body can absorb at each intake.

In general terms, it has determined This amount is around 25 grams for each intake. In most studies an improvement in the synthesis of muscle mass is not observed with contributions above 40 grams.

What’s more, there are some factors that determine the digestion and metabolism of this macronutrient. Are you interested in knowing more about it? Next, we will tell you more about the process of protein absorption and the appropriate amount.

Protein metabolism and absorption

Proteins are essential molecules for the development and normal functioning of the body. The body uses them to build and repair tissues, as well as to synthesize hormones, enzymes, antibodies and other molecules.

After a meal, proteins are broken down into amino acids. These are its main components and the body requires them to re-form proteins and perform the aforementioned functions.

When amino acids reach the intestine, they pass through the intestinal wall. The speed at which they do it is different depending on the food, the food as a whole and some individual characteristics. As an example, here are the approximate times for a few different protein sources:

Whey isolate: between 60 and 90 minutes.

between 60 and 90 minutes. Whey concentrate: between 2 and 3 hours.

between 2 and 3 hours. Casein: 3 to 4 hours.

3 to 4 hours. Soy: 3 to 4 hours.

3 to 4 hours. Egg: between 3 and 4 hours.

Technically, there is no limit to the amount of amino acids that pass from the intestine into the bloodstream. But the ratio of these amino acids that muscles use to repair and grow does have a cap.

In healthy young adults it is estimated to be around 25 grams per intake. It has also been established as an adequate amount 0.4 grams of protein per kilo of weight at each main meal and about 1 hour after training.

When this limit is exceeded, amino acids are oxidized for energy or used to form other compounds in the body. For this reason, increase your intake and have more amino acids does not ensure greater muscle synthesis.

Protein synthesis can vary depending on its source and some individual factors.

What factors influence the amount of protein the body can absorb?

When talking about the metabolism of proteins, it is necessary to take into account the degree and speed of absorption of these in the intestine. And while there is data for some specific sources, some aspects affect at these absorption rates.

The exact dose of protein, as well as the exact structure of amino acids. Some of these are absorbed faster than others.

The time of day when the ingestion is made and the fractionation of the intakes.

and the fractionation of the intakes. The configuration of each protein. Free amino acids appear to be absorbed faster than intact protein.

The composition of the food in which this protein source is ingested. This is if it is accompanied by other foods that provide fiber, fat or carbohydrates.

The level of physical activity of each person, as well as the type of exercise practiced and the intensity.

Individual variables, such as age and body composition.

Now, as they point out Dangin, Boirie, Guillet and Beaufrère, the rate at which proteins are digested it is not related to net muscle gain after eating. These authors show that slowly digesting proteins induce a greater net gain than fast ones.

This aspect should be considered when making recommendations on suitable protein sources. These may change with age to prevent the loss of body protein that occurs over the years.

Beyond the protein that can be absorbed by the body: importance of exercise to gain muscle and be healthy

So far we have seen the importance of protein intake and absorption for muscle synthesis. But exercise muscle and subjecting it to different weights and resistances is essential for it to grow.

Every day, muscle fibers suffer small tears. It happens with daily activities and to a greater extent with physical or strength exercise. The body can restore them with amino acids and this stimulates the growth of muscle mass.

Some factors such as age, sex and genetics of each individual exert an influence on this process. But as a general recommendation, exercise should be consistent, challenging, and sustained over time.

Muscle mass plays an important role at the health level, beyond the external image. It helps prevent injuries, makes daily tasks easier, allows a higher quality of life, and can prevent sarcopenia.

In addition, as they point out from the World Health Organization (WHO), Physical activity has significant health benefits, both physically and mentally. On a regular basis and along with other healthy habits, it contributes to the following:

Improve general well-being.

Reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases.

Reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Guarantee the growth and development in children and adolescents.

When it comes to gaining muscle, the consumption of protein must go hand in hand with the practice of physical exercise and a healthy and varied diet.

There is an amount of protein that the body can absorb and it is interesting to keep it

In order to maintain or increase muscle mass it would be logical to think that the more protein you eat, the bigger the muscles will be. But as is often the case with some food topics, more is not always better.

Because while the intestine can absorb unlimited protein, yes there is an optimal amount of protein that the body can assimilate and use for muscle synthesis. This can be established both for each specific meal and for the global daily count.

There is a recommended and safe range of daily intake for this macronutrient. This can vary according to some individual characteristics, such as age, level of physical activity or the specific objectives of each eating plan.

However, in general it is advisable not to take very high intakes, since they could displace the presence of other nutrients also necessary. If so, it would increase the risk of suffering from a micronutrient deficiency.

