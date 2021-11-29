And although unfortunately they still do not have the most recent ‘Pro’ models, we can find two models like the ones iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max with immediate shipments and at prices much lower than what Apple had for them only a few months ago. Considering that they are still very high-end phones, the possibility of getting one is very appetizing.

Something to highlight about YaPhone is that It has stock of the iPhone 13 and 13 mini with shipments in 24-48 hours, also having offers of up to 40 euros in them. The same is true for their predecessors, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini , which also enjoy offers of up to 50 euros that make them very appetizing.

iPad Pro also at scandal prices

The most recent iPad Pro models, those equipped with the M1 chip, also have steep discounts at YaPhone. The 11-inch model features 64 euros discount, something very tempting, but that is far from the 170 euros discount of the 12.9-inch model. And if you are not convinced by these, the 2020 models also have sales more to take into account.

Other low priced Apple devices

YaPhone also offers other Apple devices not previously highlighted such as iPad Air or iPad mini with immediate stock and also discounted with respect to their prices at Apple. It also happens with Apple watch of previous generations like the ‘SE’ or ‘Series 6’.

All this without forgetting that they offer many other equipment of other brands, for example being the only ones that sell some phones in our country such as the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Also having smartwatch and headphones compatible with iPhone and other Apple devices.

Warranty when buying from YaPhone

It should be noted that YaPhone products are completely new and original, having fast shipping times according to availability and with full guarantees at the legal level. And it is that the devices will have a 2 year coverage which will be managed by Apple during the first of them and by the store itself in the second.

So, if you want to save, we invite you to take a look at the YaPhone store to find the best devices on the market and at the best price.