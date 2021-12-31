The number of people who can use a Netflix account at the same time will depend on the subscription plan you have.

Netflix is ​​one of the main streaming services of the moment, and despite the strong competition in the market, it remains as the favorite of millions of users around the world.

This popularity is due, among other things, to the fact that Netflix makes it easy to watch on all your devices, including phones, tablets, game consoles, and other streaming devices. Given this, it is natural to ask how many people can watch Netflix at the same time, And that is precisely what we are going to tell you in this article. So you can’t miss it!

How many people can watch Netflix at the same time?

Netflix offers three subscription plans with some differences from each other. One of these distinctions is the number of devices on which content can be streamed at the same time, which will vary according to the selected plan:

The basic plan has a cost of 7.99 euros per month and allows you to watch Netflix on a single screen.

The standard plan costs 12.99 euros per month and you can watch Netflix on two screens at the same time.

The Premium plan costs 17.99 per month and you can enjoy broadcasts in four screens at once.

Also, you will be limited to download content from Netflix on the same number of devices listed above.

How many Netflix profiles can you have?

Regardless of how many screens you can watch Netflix on at the same time, you can also create multiple profiles in your account. This allows each person who uses the account to have their own personalized recommendations, a list of titles they want to see, activation of subtitles and other functions.

Each Netflix account can have up to five profiles, however, this does not mean that you can view content in each of them at the same time. Profiles are a handy way to keep each user’s preferences separate, but the number of people who can watch Netflix at the same time is still defined by the screen limit of your subscription plan.

How to tell if multiple people are using your Netflix account

While you can log into Netflix from multiple devices, you can only actively watch a stream on the number of screens included in your plan. This means that if you have the two-screen plan, you can still have three people log into your account on multiple devices, as long as they are not all using the service at the same time.

However, if you see a message that says Too many people are using your account right now, it means that the maximum number of people who are streaming content at the same time has already been reached. This should show you which devices are watching Netflix with your account and what they are playing, so you can ask these people to stop and you are good to go.

If you think someone is using your Netflix account without authorization, go to the page Netflix viewing activity to see what’s been on lately. But if you prefer to update your subscription plan so that more people can watch Netflix at the same time, here we show you how you can do it.

Now that you know how many devices can watch Netflix at the same time, it’s time to start enjoying the service without interruptions. That is why we recommend you look at our selection of the best original series available on the platform.

