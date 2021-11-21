Because the leads have grown so much, the fourth season of Stranger things will feature a timeskip. How much will it be?

The third season of Stranger Things ended with a series of events and revelations that completely changed the history of fiction. Eleven apparently lost her powers, the characters believe that Hopper has passed away but is kidnapped in Russia, and the Byers family leaves Hawkins with the powerful girl. Without a doubt, the fourth season of the series will have a lot of ground to cover, where there will be more twists and surprises.

Due to the inconveniences caused by Covid-19, the production of Stranger Things suffered many delays and did not even confirm its release date, although they already assured that it will be sometime in 2022. In this way, in all this time, the protagonists teenagers have grown more and more. Not only have their features changed, but also their bodies. For this reason, many fans wondered if the new season was going to have a timeskip to justify the abrupt growth of the characters.

It will have a timeskip

Finally, the mystery was solved and it was confirmed that the fourth season of Stranger Things will have a timeskip. In the latest trailer that Netflix released, Eleven can be heard saying: “Dear Mike, today is day 185.” According to footage shown in the trailer, Eleven and the Byers have moved to California, and the girl is counting down the days until spring break begins so she can see her friends. If the young woman’s letter is written at the beginning of the season, then the fourth installment takes place in the spring of 1986, almost six months after the end of season 3 (Via Screenrant).

Apparently these new episodes will delve into different plots. In addition to seeing Eleven’s life in California, we will also observe a series of flashbacks and learn the story behind Creel House in 1950. Of course, we will also see what happens with Hopper in Russia. At the moment, Stranger Things does not have an exact date for its return to the streaming platform’s catalog.