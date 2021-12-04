We already know the running time of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will take longer to run than its previous films as part of the MCU.

Thanks to an exclusive from Collider, we know how long Spider-Man: No Way Home is, and as confirmed by the outlet, your butt will be glued to the theater seat for 150 minutes. Thus, it will be an hour and a half counting the final credits (and the post-credit scenes that you will surely have and will be sensational).

The note reads: “For comparison: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man’s first solo movie in the MCU, ran for 133 minutes, or two hours and 13 minutes. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second in the trilogy, lasted 129 minutes, that is, two hours and nine minutes. Obviously, No Way Home is longer than these two films (though not as long as Marvel’s more recent Eternals, which is 157 minutes long), an indicator of the sheer number of stories (and characters? And multiversal insanity?) That the third film will throw us in the face ”.

“As Holland has stated, the movie will have ‘some very violent fight scenes. And it’s a different fighting style than what we’ve seen before. ‘ Spending so much time in a film world darker than Homecoming, hitherto light-hearted, is a dramatic decision, though perhaps we should have seen it coming from the wild cliffhanger finale of Far From Home. “

Source: Collider

One of the best Spider-Man stories awaits you in our online store with:

Marvel Deluxe Spider-Man: Life Story

In AMAZING FANTASY # 15, published in 1962, Peter Parker, only 15 years old, was bitten by a radioactive spider and became the amazing Spider-Man! Fifty-eight years have passed in the real world since that event, but what if Peter had lived that same amount of time?

To celebrate Marvel’s 80th anniversary, Chip Zdarsky and Spider-Man illustration legend Mark Bagley team up to create a unique story about Spidey, providing a full chronicle of the arachnid from start to finish in contrast to the events! key to each of the decades that he has lived! Since the Vietnam War; the Secret Wars and Civil War, until the final mission of Spider-Man at the age of 72.

Get ready to watch Peter Parker’s aging through these years of groundbreaking history to discover everything that happened to him and the people he loves the most!

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction