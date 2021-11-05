Factors that determine how long it will take

You should know that it won’t matter which iPhone you have as long as Apple still has parts for it and it’s not discontinued. As it will also matter if the repair is covered by the warranty or if you are going to pay for it, since the procedure is the same. That said, let’s see what different situations you can find yourself.

First of all, make sure you have an appointment

Having requested an appointment with Apple’s technical service for this task is essential if you want to speed up the times. As a general rule, unless it is a really justified emergency, the Apple Store will not accept your repair if you go without an appointment. So try to schedule a day in advance to avoid problems.

If they have pieces it could be on the same day

This is the most common situation that is usually given, so it is probably the one that you are most interested in knowing. As a general rule, the time that elapses from when you leave your iPhone with the specialists and until you pick it up is 2-3 hours. They will inform you of it at the moment in any case and when it is ready you will receive a message and / or email to pick it up.