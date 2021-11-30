After starting its journey through different countries, increasing its expansion in different territories, it is here. Xbox All Access finally lands in Spain, with a program that allows us to finance an Xbox Series X / S pack through different terms.

In the case of Spain, the association occurs exclusively between Microsoft, Game as a distributor and CaixaBank as a financier. This program allows us to access an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, along with a 24-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The two models to choose from are the following:

32.99 euros per month for 24 months with an interest of 0% APR for Xbox Series X, two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a controller.

with an interest of 0% APR for Xbox Series X, two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a controller. € 24.99 per month for 24 months with an interest of 0% APR for Xbox Series S, two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a controller.

Financing for Xbox All Access must be done by CaixaBank, with no opening costs or annual fees. In case you want to get your console this way, but you already have a subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass, the remaining days of your subscriptions will be converted to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with a conversion rate, and will be added to your account up to a cumulative maximum of 36 months.

On the other hand, combinations of offers cannot be made and so only one Xbox All Access purchase can be made per transaction. Thus, you will have access to the catalog of more than 100 games, with titles such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 or all Microsoft exclusives. Furthermore, EA Play is also included, along with all the multiplayer features.