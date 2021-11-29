Actually, they are details at certain times. To get started, at the beginning of the movie there is a warning that clarifies that the film It has been modified, although it does not specify in what, it only says “its content has been edited” without further ado.

How the censored version of Birds of Prey is different from the film version

What version of Birds of Prey is on HBO Spain?

The emission standards in the United States are very curious and incomprehensible at times, but don’t worry, if you are curious to know what it is like, we will tell you about it and show it to you.

Birds of Prey and the Emancipation of Harley Quinn is on HBO Max. And on the American platform, the censored movie was uploaded by mistake which is broadcast on non-cable channels there, instead of the film version.

But as the movie progresses we see that swear words have been removed or changed.

In another of the scenes, Harley Quinn shows the two middle fingers in the film version doing a sleeve cut, but in the censored they have extended another finger to make two peace signs (Unless you are English and not American, because then the meaning of that symbol changes a lot). Anyway, in the image of this tweet you can see the “digital prowess” in every way.

HBO Max has replaced the R-rated version of #BirdsOfPrey with a censored version that was “edited for content,” @ScreenRant reports. Several scenes in the film have been changed, which include Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn giving peace signs instead of middle fingers. pic.twitter.com/6RJ4IJ4RYd – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 27, 2021

Later, Rosie Perez, Detective Montoya, wears a T-shirt that reads: “I saved my balls for this?” (Is this why I have shaved my balls?) And have digitally modified the garment to cross out balls (balls).

The thing does not stop there. If you remember the movie (it’s okay if you’ve forgotten it, really), there is a scene in a club where Harley Quinn starts dancing after breaking up with him. Joker by Jared Leto. Aside from giving us zero pity for Leto, this is a Molly party, which refers to MDMA or ecstasy. The references and the drug do not appear either in the censored version.

If you’ve been curious to see the movie (I don’t think anyone in their right mind who has already seen it wants to repeat it), don’t worry about the censorship.

On HBO Max Spain you can see the full film version, so you will be able to see Margot Robbie waving with a single finger and all the tacos.

Will the uncensored version be uploaded to HBO Max USA?

Perhaps they rightly thought that the two people who saw Birds of prey they wouldn’t see it again at the movies and they wouldn’t realize that they used the version for non-cable channels, but nothing escapes the eye of Twitter.

HBO clarified that work was being done on restoring the original to upload it. So yes, you can also see the adult version.

Hi Sué, we appreciate you reaching out about Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on HBO Max. Our team is working to restore the original, unedited, version as soon as possible and will let you know when it is available. Thanks ^ YB – HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) November 27, 2021

We are not sure if all this is a victory or not. I ate the movie at the cinema and they charged me one euro more for the damn ATMOS. That which I lost in addition to two hours of life.