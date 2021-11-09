How does osteoporosis affect dental health?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

When suffering from a systemic pathology, there are repercussions in various parts of the body. This is the case of osteoporosis, which among its manifestations presents dental health as one of those affected.

This bone disease can negatively influence oral conditions. In fact, in some cases, it is the oral manifestations that help to diagnose it. Do you want to know more about it? Keep reading!

What is osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a complex pathology that causes a decrease in bone density. It is caused by a metabolic disorder that deteriorates the structure of the bones, which increases their fragility and the risk of suffering fractures. Its incidence generally increases with age, especially during postmenopause.

Other risk factors are the following:

Sex.

Age.

Genetics.

Ethnicity.

Lifestyle.

Nutrition.

Habits of consumption of alcohol, cigarettes or coffee.

Sedentary.

Fractures due to minor trauma or in the absence thereof are the most recognized consequence of osteoporosis. The vertebrae and the head of the femur are the most frequently fractured sites.

How is osteoporosis related to dental health?

As we have mentioned, osteoporosis is a pathology that affects the different bones of the body, including the jaws. It is thus that these structures of the mouth they suffer the same loss of bone substance as the rest of the skeleton.

The reduction in the density of the jaw and upper jaw can lead to other alterations in the mouth. Periodontal disease, mobility and loss of teeth, and temporomandibular joint dysfunctions are some of the associated problems.

The loss of height of the jaws and the reduction of the width of the alveolar ridges can cause deformations in the dental arches and in the face. In turn, this causes difficulties when performing dental treatments, how to place implants or dentures.

Osteoporosis affects oral health. In severe cases, it leads to the loss of teeth.

Consequences of osteoporosis on dental health

The progress of osteoporosis in the jawbones causes different alterations in dental health. Next, we mention the most relevant ones.

Decreased alveolar ridge

Osteoporosis is one of the systemic factors that can lead to loss of bone density in the alveolar bone (area of ​​the jaws where the dental roots are lodged). Nutrition and hormonal imbalance are other determinants of this situation.

A deficient intake of calcium and phosphorus, as well as a low production of vitamin D, often cause bone resorption of the alveolar ridges. The hormonal imbalance typical of menopause is another situation that intensifies bone loss in women.

Lower bone density in the jaws

Osteoporosis increases the porosity and trabecular spaces of the maxillary bones. The cortical part of the mandible thins, especially in the area of ​​the angle.

This loss of bone mass makes the jaws more fragile structures. For this reason, the placement of dental implants or prostheses is difficult in these patients, which negatively affects their quality of life.

Loss of teeth

Patients with osteoporosis they are more likely to lose their teeth or suffer from edentulism. However, this association may also be due to other factors such as advanced age, smoking, poor dental hygiene or oral conditions typical of aging.

The decrease in the bone density of the jaws and the loss of the alveolar bone where the teeth are inserted causes the lack of support of the pieces. This generates mobility and loss of the elements.

Periodontal problems

Yes OK osteoporosis is not what causes periodontal disease, the consequences of this pathology are more serious in patients who suffer from it. In these cases, pyorrhea has a greater progression.

The development of periodontal sacs, the loss of bone insertion and the consequent mobility or exit of the teeth is greater in people with osteoporosis.

Complementary Diagnostic Methods for Osteoporosis

As we already anticipated, many times it is the dental symptoms that lead to suspicion of osteoporosis. Some complementary methods that are used in dental practices will help to get closer to the diagnosis to guide the patient in seeking medical help.

In addition, identifying the disease allows the dentist to reconsider or replace some therapies that require special care. These are some dental studies that can show the presence of bone lesions caused by osteoporosis:

Panoramic X-ray: Also called “orthopantomography,” it is often performed in the dental office to obtain a general picture of bone and tooth structures. Altered cortical bone appearance, lower alveolar ridges, and low quality bone density may indicate the presence of osteoporosis.

Also called “orthopantomography,” it is often performed in the dental office to obtain a general picture of bone and tooth structures. Altered cortical bone appearance, lower alveolar ridges, and low quality bone density may indicate the presence of osteoporosis. Computed tomography (CT): today, it is performed digitally with a lower radiation dose than conventional methods. This test allows the taking of hundreds of images from different angles of the mouth for study in detail. The professional may detect changes that make you suspect early osteoporosis.

In the event that clinical symptoms and complementary studies alert to the presence of osteoporosis, the dentist will make the corresponding referral to a specialist.

Doctors will perform specific tests, such as a densitometry. Blood and urine labs could also be prescribed to help frame the diagnosis.

According to the results, the appropriate treatment for the case will be indicated. In general, there are several specialties trained to approach a patient with osteoporosis: generalists, clinicians, gynecologists, endocrinologists and rheumatologists.

Tips to decrease the effects of osteoporosis on dental health

Putting some of these recommendations into practice can help reduce the consequences of osteoporosis on dental health.

Adequate food: having a varied, nutritious diet rich in calcium can help reduce the effects of osteoporosis in the mouth. Almonds, dairy, and supplements help incorporate these elements.

having a varied, nutritious diet rich in calcium can help reduce the effects of osteoporosis in the mouth. Almonds, dairy, and supplements help incorporate these elements. Doing physical activity frequently.

frequently. Avoid harmful habits: stop smoking and reduce alcohol and caffeine consumption.

stop smoking and reduce alcohol and caffeine consumption. Expose to the sun: This favors the synthesis of vitamin D which increases the absorption of calcium.

This favors the synthesis of vitamin D which increases the absorption of calcium. Maintain proper oral hygiene: Thoroughly brush your teeth three times a day with fluoride toothpastes. Complement with dental floss and mouthwashes.

Thoroughly brush your teeth three times a day with fluoride toothpastes. Complement with dental floss and mouthwashes. Maintain dentures clean and check them every 6 months.

clean and check them every 6 months. Visit the dentist regularly: This helps to detect any problem in time to find an immediate solution. Plus, regular cleanings help keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Inform the dentist if you have a diagnosis of osteoporosis and indicate the medications that are taken to treat this condition.

A regular dental consultation can contribute to the timely detection of problems associated with osteoporosis.

Act in time to avoid progression

With the increase in life expectancy in the population, osteoporosis is becoming an increasingly common health problem. Given the relationship of this condition with age, there will be more and more people at risk of suffering it.

This disease affects the quality of the bones and its manifestation in the jaws has a negative impact on dental health. The decrease in bone mass and the loss of alveolar bone can lead to tooth loss and the inability to perform rehabilitation treatments.

For this reason, it is essential to become aware of the importance of preventing the disease or decrease its effects through a healthy lifestyle. Regular medical and dental check-ups help to establish an early diagnosis to prevent the disease from progressing.

