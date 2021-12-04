The community of Pokémon players continues to enjoy all the possibilities offered by the beloved Pokémon GO video game, which has a large number of modifications to improve our gaming experience.

Something that has caught our attention is that if you have played Niantic’s successful mobile game, you will know how slow it can sometimes feel on the iPhone, especially with the newer models.

With everything else running smoothly on the device, opening the app felt like a step backward. However, that has changed with the addition of Native Frame Rate. Now, you can run the iOS application at 60FPS or 120FPS smoothly with the iPhone 13 Pro; that’s how.

How to activate 60FPS in Pokémon Go

Previously, the iPhone version of Pokemon Go was capped at 30 frames per second. But as of December 3 update 1.191.0, trainers can now unlock it to match their device’s native refresh rate.

Android users will already have a higher FPS depending on the device they are using. For the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the frame rate will increase to a whopping 120 FPS. Other models like the 12, 11 and X will run at 60 FPS, which is still a major improvement.

From the game screen, press the Poke Ball icon in the middle. Then, click Settings in the upper right corner. Scroll to the bottom where you will see Advanced Settings in Pokemon Go Plus. Press it. Check the box next to Native refresh rate. Your video game will now run at your phone’s native refresh rate.

The difference is really day and night; it really feels like a whole new experience. Menus open smoothly, battle animations are flawless, and catching Pokémon is silky smooth.