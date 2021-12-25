All Pokémon fans always out to get the most powerful Pokémon in each new installment of the beloved franchise, and similar to Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, Game Freak is luring players to jump into Pokémon Legends: Arceus by gifting rare Pokémon Limited Time.

Something that we find quite striking is that, for the PLA, Trainers will be able to catch Gen IV Mythical Darkrai in a special story. So we will tell you in detail how you can achieve it and be the envy of other coaches.

Where to find Darkrai

While Darkai’s exact location is not yet known, Game Freak has already revealed where Trainers will need to go in Pokémon Legends Arceus to start the side quest leading to Sinnoh Mythical.

According to an official blog post, players will need to have a save file of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl on their Nintendo Switch console to get the promotion. Those eligible for the Legendary will need to follow the steps below to catch the coveted Pokémon.

To catch Darkrai in Pokémon Legends, players must first have cleared the main story. The Dark-Type will not appear until users specifically view the “end credits” screen.

Then, head back to Jubilife Village.

Once in town, there will be an NPC you can talk to and they will give you a special research mission. Accept the mission to reveal where the Mythical is.

How to catch Darkrai

After completing the game and acquiring the special Jubilife Village mission, you will now have to do the hard work and catch the legendary Gen IV.

After accepting the special research request, you will be given an area where you can track down the Gen IV Mythical.

Use your Fly HM mount and head to the closest location on the map. Once there, explore the area until you see the Sinnoh Legendary.

At the time of writing, it is not yet known if you will need to use any items or a special Poke Ball to catch the ‘mon’.

That’s all we know so far about how we can catch Darkrai in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It appears that unlike previous games, there will be no expiration date for this giveaway. Trainers will simply need to have a Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl save file on their console.