In the middle of another possible wave, combined with air pollution from the air and smog. People who previously survived the COVID-19 and still struggling with long-lasting symptoms could face more challenges.

Coronavirus infections can leave a lasting impact

Severe COVID-19 is believed to leave a lasting impact on the body, also known as post-COVID syndrome. This could continue in the form of persistent breathing problems, fatigue, hair loss, and more.

But most importantly, it can take months and months for the lungs to recover.

Deteriorating air quality can worsen respiratory health

Aside from itchy eyes, skin and throat irritation, poor air quality can make it difficult for the lungs to function efficiently. Although it can affect general health, damage to the respiratory system is unavoidable.

To top it all, air pollution can also worsen other pre-existing conditions, increasing the risks of hospitalization and, in some cases, even death. Those who have recovered from severe COVID infections continue to be at risk of developing lung injury due to increased levels of contamination.

Doctors continue to warn everyone to take necessary precautions amid the growing dangers of poor air quality, flu, and COVID-19.

How Vulnerable Are COVID Survivors?

In an interview, Dr Rajesh Chawla, Senior Consultant for Pulmonology and Intensive Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, told IANS: “People who survived severe Covid-19 suffered from compromised lung function. And many of them continue to have difficulty breathing. So any increase in pollution will have a TERRIBLE effect on the respiratory state and the lung condition may deteriorate over the years ”.

“The virus particles accumulate on the particles in the air and enter the lungs. Last year, Delhi witnessed an increase in Covid-19 cases during the winters in the months of November and December. Although a considerable population has been vaccinated against the infectious disease, we still cannot afford to let our guard down during this very vulnerable and challenging period, ”added Dr. Nikhil Bante, Consultant, Fortis Hospital Pulmonology, Vasant Kunj.

ASTHMA

According to health experts, those who suffer from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or asthma should be well prepared in advance to combat the negative impact of air pollution, especially if they were previously infected with COVID-19 infections.

Both your adult patients and children with these conditions must be vigilant and take the necessary precautions to combat the dangers posed by poor air quality.

