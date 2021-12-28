With this purchase you save 23 percent on its usual price.

Everyone chooses how to spend the Christmas holidays, so in AlfaBetaPlay we propose different ideas. Right now there is an incredible offer to buy The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes for 24.79 euros. The current price of the horror game can exceed 30 euros, but with this promotion you save more than 7 euros on this purchase. It is a good time to get the game from Supermassive Games, where you can live a terrifying experience.

Know more: The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes

Although we highlight the PS5 version, this offer is available for PS4 and Xbox as well. So The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes reaches your minimum price on Amazon, store where we find many offers on video games, consoles and gaming accessories. If what you really like is fear, you have to play The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes which it only costs 24.79 euros because it has a 23 percent discount. Take advantage of this opportunity!

The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes for less than 25 euros

This survival horror has a interactive narrative story, where the player has to make momentous decisions. The protagonists are 5 people who get trapped under an underground Mesopotamian temple during the 2003 Iraq War, but they soon realize that they are not alone. In the dark they are stalked by monstrous creatures that have awakened to the presence of the group. They have skills to use weaponsas well as a tactical flashlight to illuminate the darkest areas and find alternate paths.

Know more: The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes

Will you escape from there alive? Now you can check it because it is at a very cheap price on Amazon and you can live the adventure with friends as if it were a movie. The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes it only costs 24.79 euros, a difference of 7.20 with respect to its price without discount. It is a good opportunity to continue with this anthology composed of several titles, but they can be played independently.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Play receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe