Horizon Forbidden West: see what the world, tribes and aesthetics of the new PlayStation exclusive will be like

The study Guerrilla Games, responsible of Horizon zero dawn, spoke about the creation of the world of Horizon Forbidden West, which will look for realistic, immersive and spectacular situations in our travels through the post-apocalyptic lands.

Differentiated tribes through behaviors and aesthetics

One of the aspects that Guerrilla Games wants to delve into the sequel to Horizon zero dawn is that the world is “Full of activities, but without saturating it with people or detracting from the main story.” We will find tribes, settlements and their inhabitants, and everything we do with them “Has a purpose.” “Their common history, their convictions, their disputes … Everything is essential to develop the characters that Aloy will meet in her adventure” said Espen Sogn, chief designer of living worlds from Guerrilla Games.

To mark the personality of all the characters that inhabit the world of Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games worked in the “Details, animations and behaviors” so that we can distinguish the tribes according to their activities, their works and their aesthetics. For example, the Oseram are a patriarchal tribe and in all their animations there will be blows to the chest or greetings with “Give those five”, while the Utaru tribe is much closer among its members.

Squeaky Chain: Horizon Forbidden West’s new location

One of the new locations that we will meet in Horizon Forbidden West is “Cadena Chirriante”, and its creators define it as a place where there are many “Natural resources and opportunities for adventure and danger”. Precisely, we will find crowds that will help show the most alive side of Horizon: “With so much bustle and visual element, Cadena Chirriante was the ideal place to show many of the systems and animations that give more life to the world and its inhabitants” declared Espen.

In both Squeaky Chain and other locations, players will have the ability to start new activities or upgrade their equipment with Fabricators (sell outfits), Hunters (offer new weapons and tactics), Herbalists (provide potions), and Cooks (sell restorative dishes). All these characters will fit into the way of life of the tribes and settlements. “In one of the first settlements, you will meet a cheerful cook, Oseram, who places a lot of emphasis on the taste of the food. Later on, they will see a serious Tenakth cook who focuses primarily on nutrition, in order to better prepare the warrior for battle. “

The equipment upgrades will not only provide greater survivability in the world by boosting Aloy’s attacks and defenses, but will also feature an aesthetic inspired by “Horizon’s narrative and the vivid cultures that populate its world”, with materials that we will find in the different tribes of the world of Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West will go on sale on February 18, 2022 at PS4 and PS5.

