If a few days ago we discovered that the new Alloy skill tree would have six classes while we saw new images of Horizon Forbidden West, the game has now received age rating by the system ESRB, which further ensures its launch for next February 18 on PS4 and PS5. Likewise, this classification is accompanied by a description of “This action-adventure game in which players take on the role of a heroine (Aloy) who travel to discover the source of a mysterious signal“.

As in Horizon Zero Dawn, “From a third-person perspective, players traverse post-apocalyptic environments and landscapes, completing missions, interacting with characters, and engaging in combat against enemy tribes and robotic creatures.“However, in the sequel.”Players use slingshots, bows, javelins, and spears to kill enemies in frantic combat. Blood murmurs are depicted when hitting human enemies Blood stains also appear under bodies in some environments“.

Horizon Forbidden West will be “more and better”, according to the actress who plays Aloy

In Horizon Forbidden West, “Players can also perform stealth attacks (example: impalement with spears) to discreetly eliminate enemies. Scenes show additional acts of violence: a character impaled by swords or spears or a character crushed by a statueFinally, among other details that specify the age classification, ESRB reveals that the game features drunken characters stumbling, having an area where the phrase “I’m drunk” is mentioned. Likewise, Aloy will drink beer from a mug and the word “shit” is spoken at some point.

We will have to see how all this translates when playing the title on PS4 or PS5. Of course, Horizon Forbidden West has been presented as a bigger game than its predecessor. Will it end up meeting expectations?

