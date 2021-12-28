The title will arrive on February 18 on PS4 and PS5.

It was in 2017 when it hit the market Horizon: Zero Dawn, a title that would put us in control of Aloy in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by gigantic machines, which were based on different species both known today and extinct. It was then that we could see that Guerrilla Games had reinvented itself and brought to PlayStation one of the most iconic and media titles of PS4.

Now, with 2021 nearing the end and with 2022 just around the corner, The studio and Sony prepare for the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West, the direct sequel to the previous one that will put us in control of Aloy on her journey west to a San Francisco that has seen better days. And with that in mind the title promotion has not been long in coming, being so Guerrilla Games has spoken of the Slitherfang, one of the creatures that we will have to face in the title.

The Slitherfang is a gigantic snake that will put us against the ropes

This information comes to us from Game Informer, who have been able to see a fight between Aloy and the SlitherfangThis being a robotic machine that mixes the cobra with the rattlesnake on a large scale. In this way, they have been able to see their abilities and ways of attacking, such as spit acid and use the tail to shoot rays.

In the same way, this creature can launch a sonic pulse from its neck that would deafen Aloy, leaving her exposed and vulnerable to possible attacks, this being a difficult attack to dodge according to the game director, Mathijs de Jonge. Now, all that glitters is not gold, since The Slitherfang has several weaknesses, such as ice, fire and plasma based attacks, being necessary to know the patterns, which change according to the health that remains.

Therefore, there is no doubt that it will be a tough fight for those who dare to play Aloy’s next adventure. All that said, we’ll hardly have to wait to see the title, as Horizon Forbidden West launches February 18 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

