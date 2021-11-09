The title starring Aloy will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West It will be the great title that opens in 2022 of exclusive Playstation 5, this being also the year in which the long-awaited God of War Ragnarok will go on sale, which will undoubtedly cheer fans of the Japanese brand’s licensing.

Be that as it may, Aloy’s New Story Coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, so that Sony and Guerrilla games are in full promotion of the title, giving various details about its gameplay, mechanics and, how could it be otherwise, of its metallic beasts that we will have to face.

New and old machines will be as enemies in Horizon Forbidden West

Under this premise, Blake Politeski, who is the designer of the machines, has given details of these dangerous creatures that will be in the title, starting with The Watchers, the original basic enemies of Horizon Zero Dawn that repeat their role as machines that scan the territory and Aloy herself to warn other majors.

Also, with the introduction of water levels, the Jawbreaker returns as the crocodile-like underwater creature. However, not only will there be creatures already known, but the title will add others such as (in the absence of an official translation) the agile Clawstrider and the deadly Tremortusk, this being a machine similar to a mammoth.

Be that as it may, Politeski comments that with Horizon Forbidden West ideas that could not be applied in the original title will be recovered. In this way, it seems that the more than 25 original machines will be joined by many more willing to give Aloy war in the PlayStation adventure, especially if we take into account that developers have commented that many machines have had a study of the actual animals on which they are based.

Of course, they have also commented that The most dangerous and fearsome enemies will be balanced with Aloy’s new abilities, so that all machines can be defeated in different ways, counting these with an intuitive design so that we can detect their weak points during combat.

What’s more, not only will we have to fight with the machines, but we will also be able to observe them, since the AI ​​allows Aloy to follow certain species to take her to certain resources, this being a method for crafting and to improve our combat equipment. In this way, we can put all these concepts into practice. next February 18 when Horizon Forbidden West goes on sale.

