Little more than a month is left for us to see season 3 of ‘Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker’. Specifically the January 24, 2022, the North American network TNT will premiere these new episodes of which, finally, we can already see a first trailer.

And just as it was intuited by how season 2 ended, the trailer confirms the ray of hope around the recovery of the frozen planet. plus, introduces us to the character played by Archie Panjabi, the main addition to the cast of these new episodes.

So this New Eden and Asha will be the main novelties in the battle of survival between Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) and Layton (Daveed Diggs), who navigates the rails with his pirate train. Also, we will find out how Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) has survived after her apparent death.

The cast of fiction is made up of Chelsea Harris, Alison Wright, Sean Bean, Mike O’Malley, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalize Basso, Sam Otto, Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

At the moment we do not know the emission plans in Spain. I would hardly dare to say anymore that we will see it on Netflix, seeing what happened to one of its external series (yes, I mean ‘Star Trek: Discovery’) but I imagine that as the date approaches we will know more details.