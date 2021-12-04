Homemade cornstarch and rice mask: a secret for taking care of your skin

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

The cornstarch and rice mask is suitable for all skin types. The best? It has multiple benefits. Here we tell you how to prepare it.

The homemade cornstarch and rice mask is a natural product that helps maintain healthy, smooth and even skin. Its preparation is simple and its application does not imply any difficulty. In addition, it is believed that its regular use reduces the presence of blemishes, acne, dead cells and other blemishes.

Rice, in particular, has been used for centuries in Japanese cosmetics as an ally to beautify the skin. As stated by a article published in Springerplus, It is a source of vitamins, minerals and phenols that are beneficial for both health and aesthetic issues. Do you dare to try this remedy?

Preparation of the homemade mask of cornstarch and rice

For now, there is no scientific evidence to prove the effectiveness of this homemade cornstarch and rice mask. Even so, they are two natural products that are gentle on the skin, which do not usually cause unwanted reactions. If you dare to try it, keep the following in mind.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of rice flour (20 g).

1 teaspoon of cornstarch (5 g)

Water (as necessary)

Step by Step

To start, add the cornstarch in a deep bowl.

Later, heat the water until it boils and pour it little by little over the cornstarch . Do this carefully and stir until completely dissolved.

Then add the rice flour, also little by little. Don't stop stirring. When a homogeneous paste forms, let it rest until the mixture is completely cold.

Once you get it, the homemade cornstarch and rice mask is ready.

The homemade rice flour mask contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help with facial care.

App

First of all, wash your face very well. It is important that you remove any trace of dirt before doing this beauty treatment.

Dry your face well and apply a thick layer of the mask , with the exception of the lips, the eye contour and the eyebrows.

Leave on for a period of 20 to 30 minutes. Then rinse well and remove with cold water. Dry yourself well.

Ideally, then you apply your routine moisturizer.

You can repeat the application 2 or 3 times a week.

Mask benefits

Both rice and cornstarch are products widely used in cosmetics. Rice flour has been highly valued in Asian aesthetics for centuries. According to this culture, this ingredient moisturizes, exfoliates, clarifies, illuminates and reduces wrinkles. In addition, it is suitable for sensitive skin.

A study disclosed in Cosmetics states that the benefits of rice for the skin have been known for centuries. Specifically, its concentration of antioxidants has had positive effects on the prevention of premature signs of aging.

For its part, cornstarch stands out for its content of B vitamins, such as B1, B2 and B3. It is also high in vitamins A, C and E. Anecdotal data suggests that it helps reduce excess oil and irritations. Combined with rice, it has an astringent effect.

Uses and recommendations

The homemade cornstarch and rice mask is highly recommended for mature skin that already show signs of aging, such as wrinkles or blemishes. Typically, these signs appear first in the areas most exposed to the sun, such as the face and hands.

Young skin with acne also greatly benefits from this preparation due to its astringent properties. In fact, it is suitable for all skin types and manages to remove excess oil without drying the skin.

Due to its components, this preparation is also used as an adjuvant to firm the skin. Even, Some use it to treat minor irritations and sunburns.

This homemade mask is suitable for all skin types. Its regular use helps protect against premature aging.

Final Recommendations

Some people recommend doing an exfoliation before applying this mask. The latter can be done with ingredients such as yogurt or oatmeal, which are also suitable for all skin types.

In any case, keep in mind that this preparation does not have miraculous or curative effects. Although it can be included in the regular beauty routine, it does not solve dermatological problems. Therefore, if you have any skin disorder, do not forget to consult a dermatologist.

