The world’s largest trading platform, Alibaba, shows us the technology that we will enjoy for years to come.

For a decade China has become a technological powerhouse, which in many respects even surpasses the United States and Europe.

We have a good example in the Digital Cosmos fair, which was held last month in the Asian country. It focuses on showing the Chinese public the advances in technology applied to users.

The trading platform Alibaba, to which it belongs AliExpress, shows us the most spectacular technological innovations of the fair, in this video:

The first thing we can see within the fair tour presented by Faye Chen, are 3D holograms that soon they will invade everything.

These life-size 3D holograms they can be created quickly using special cameras, as we see in the video.

We are sure that very soon we will see them in store windows, exhibitions, and even in virtual reality video games.

We can also take a quick look to the Visionflyers flight simulator, inside a real airplane cockpit, and into a Formula 1 simulator.



In section robots, there is one that offers massages, and another that serves to train ping pong.

More interesting still are the exoskeletons that help workers lift weights, and even allow paralyzed people to walk.

One of the most spectacular fragments shows us a huge 360-degree screen that transmits what a drone sees in real time.

In the final part of the video the footage accelerates and we can see briefly 3D avatars that clone our movements, museums with augmented reality, and even a flying car.

China is already a technological powerhouse, and surely many of the products we have seen in the video will be able to be purchased in the coming years through Alibaba and AliExpress.