Alberto is back to star in a new adventure on the coast of Portorosso!

Luca premiered during the summer of 2021 and conquered audiences with his fantastic plot. It is a fun and familiar feature film directed by Enrico Casarosa and written by Jesse Andrews (Me, him and Raquel) and Mike Jones (Soul) that follows the story of Luca, a sea monster who lives under a town on the Italian coast . Every time she resurfaces, she assumes a human form and begins a great adventure alongside her new friend.

Thanks to the success of the first part, the production of Luca is already working on the sequel, we will tell you all the details!

You can now watch the trailer for the ‘Luca’ sequel!

Jack Dylan Grazer will once again lend his voice to Alberto in the next Disney Pixar short, and for his part, Jacob Tremblay will return with the voice of Luca and Marco Barricelli will be Massimo.

On Hello Alberto, with his best friend Luca at school, Alberto enjoys his new life in Portorosso working alongside Massimo, a mysterious tattooed fisherman who, although he has the face of few friends, turns out to be one of the most incredible people the protagonist knows.

Check out the trailer for the sequel here!

