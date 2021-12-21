The title based on the Harry Potter universe would hit the market sometime in 2022.

Years ago the gaming community went wild when what appeared to be a video game based on the Harry Potter universe was leaked, all expectations falling with the passage of time because the lack of news made many think that it was a fake very well elaborated and worked.

Nevertheless, it was at a PlayStation Showcase that the title could finally be seen in motion, confirming, as many rumors claimed, that the title was being developed by Avalanche Software, study that was behind the deliveries of Disney Infinity. Likewise, we were able to know that the title would receive the name of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy could arrive in the second half of 2022 with a multiplayer mode

Be that as it may, since then the information that has come about the title has been scarce, highlighting his absence at the last The Game Awards Despite all the rumors, this has been followed by the alleged leak that the next announcement for Howgarts Legacy could be related to a PlayStation event.

Under this premise, recently new information has reached us regarding the content of Hogwarts Legacy and its supposed release date, which was originally scheduled for 2021, being, therefore, another game that has been delayed due to the health pandemic.

The title has been another victim of the health pandemic with a delay from 2021 to 2022

In this way, the leaker AccNGT, who has credits for having given details about Star Wars Eclipse before its presentation, talked about the launch window, stating that the game will be released in the second half of the year. In other words, it would arrive between July and December 2022.

Likewise, this same leaker has also highlighted that Hogwarts Legacy could have multiplayer mode, of which it has not given more details beyond that it could not be included in the launch, being downloaded, therefore, through an update after this date.

Having said all this, it should be noted that Hogwarts Legacy takes place a century before the events of Harry Potter, at the end of the 19th century, which has made many speculate with a possible appearance of a teenage Dumbledore. In this title we will take control of a student who, after choosing a house, you will be able to investigate Hogwarts and the surrounding areas such as the Forbidden Forest or the Town of Hogsmeade. All while fighting dark forces that threaten the school.

