We all look forward to the new Harry Potter open world game, which is being developed by Avalanche Studios and was announced a year ago under the name Hogwarts Legacy. The release date of this new title was expected for the end of 2021, but at the beginning of this year its delay to sometime in 2022. Although now, it seems like the Hogwarts Legacy release date might have been revealed somehow.

Thanks to a recent magazine interview Toy world To Warner Bros General Manager Rachel Wakley, the mystery about Hogwarts Legacy’s release date to the market may have been resolved to some extent, as the game has been confirmed to come out after the movie ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ‘, which will be released in theaters on April 8, 2022. So the release of Hogwarts Legacy will take place after the aforementioned film, so fans will have to wait at least for the second half of 2022 onwards.

Hogwarts Legacy will allow the creation of transgender characters

Rachel Wakley had this to say about the Hogwarts Legacy date «will surely generate incredible excitement among fans«. Also, it appears that Warner Bros was surprised by the incredible numbers of the trailer, which currently exceeds 25 million views on YouTube. Rachel added “the reaction has been amazing and it looks like it will be a great success«.

Under the Portkey Games label and without the participation of JK Rowling, Hogwarts Legacy will be set in the magical world of the 19th century, where players will experience life as students at Hogwarts school like never before as they experience the unwritten and embark on a perilous journey to discover a hidden truth of the magical world as they develop. skills to master powerful spells, hone combat skills and much more. We remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be an open world RPG for one player that will arrive sometime in 2022.