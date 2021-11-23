You can create a children’s collection that is elegant, fun, original and, in turn, is accompanied by a good cause. This is how he has just shown us H&M with its new release in collaboration with the world organization Save the Children where bedding, decoration and clothing are accompanied by an extra waste of fantasy. Inspired by life in the Circus, these proposals will make the little ones fall in love … and the older ones too (why are we going to lie to each other).

Creating an atmosphere full of fun and originality

In collaboration with the Save the Children organization, H&M Home launches a collection for the little ones where fun is served. The bedding is accompanied by unique details that make it a dream for everyone, dressing the entire room and making everyone fall in love. By making a better place for children, this organization collaborates with the firm to demonstrate that all synergy – strange as it may seem – is possible.





Single cotton duvet cover set, 19.99 euros.

Set of single duvet cover in cotton fabric with star print. A pillowcase with an envelope-type opening.

Quilted teddy bear in soft shearling with embroidered face and heart. Length from head to toe approx. 70 cm.

Play the role of magician with this soft velor hat and wooden magic wand! Height of the hat 18 cm. Inner circumference 53 cm.

Invite your dolls and bears to tea time with this colorful miniature porcelain tea set. Includes four cups with saucers and a teapot with a lid. Cups size 5.1×5.4 cm. Teapot size 7.5×9 cm. Delivered in an elegant striped box.

Quilted plush dragon with embroidered face, removable party hat and ruffle collar in cotton canvas. Length from head to toe approx. 25 cm.





Articulated doll in MDF with a fair theme to decorate the wall. Thread between the legs and loop above to hang it. Length 30 cm.

Round storage boxes in stamped cardboard with lid. Stackable models in different sizes that will add a touch of color to any children’s room. Measures 10×14 cm, 12×17 cm and 14×22 cm. Read: 11 times street style and celebs have reminded us that UGGs (in different versions) are the coolest footwear

Set of individual cotton duvet cover, 24.99 euros.

Set of single duvet cover in cotton fabric with motifs inspired by an amusement park. A pillowcase with an envelope-type opening.

Details that will not go unnoticed

In the form of pajamas, stuffed animals, bedding or even corners to decorate the room, this complete collection donates 10% of the sale price to the organization to contribute to its efforts to give to children in countries affected by crisis the opportunity to have the childhood they deserve.





Cotton reading corner, 99 euros.

Reading corner in cotton fabric with a fun design. Tie straps at the top to easily hang the canopy and hidden plastic ring for optimal stability. Padded cotton canvas base. Top diameter approx. 50 cm. Bottom diameter 120 cm. Height approx. 170 cm. Delivered in a matching drawstring bag.

Comfortable robe in soft fleece with embroidered heart on the chest and hood with ears. Removable belt.

Printed pajamas in soft cotton jersey. Long-sleeved T-shirt with elastic ribbing at the neckline and cuffs. Trousers with soft coated elastic at the waist and ribbed cuffs.

Soft sole house slippers with application, 14.99 euros.

Comfortable house slippers with applications and fine elastic in the opening. Cotton lining and insoles. Soft sole with non-slip design and protection.





Show off your muscles with this plush dumbbell! Padded dumbbell with an imaginary weight embroidered on each end. Total length 70 cm.

Elegant pajamas in soft cotton jersey. Long-sleeved T-shirt with a trompe l’oeil effect with a festive theme and elastic ribbed trim at the neckline and cuffs. Trousers with soft coated elastic at the waist and ribbed cuffs.

Save the Children is the world’s largest independent children’s rights organization, and as such can act where its services are most needed.

