When Christmas approaches, all our alarms are activated to give a gift that will make the little ones in the house fall in love. Classics like Harry Potter or Disney don’t usually fail and H&M knows it. The Swedish giant has just launched a line dedicated to the universe of the largest children’s fiction factory in the world and the designs are real cute.





Oversized sweatshirt with a printed motif. 17.99 euros.





Printed sweatshirt. 12.99 euros.





Waffled sweatshirt with print. 19.99 euros.

Sweatshirts are one of the main assets of this collection. The models, dedicated both to them and to them, stand out for having a very reasonable price (almost no model exceeds 20 euros) and in them we find Minnie, Michey or Goofy.





2-piece set with printed motif. 29.99 euros.





Sweatshirt with printed motif. 14.99 euros.





2-pack cotton pajamas. 29.99 euros.

Within this proposal there are two pieces that have completely conquered us: a Mickey Mouse hooded shearling sweatshirt and Minnie fur-lined booties. Two elements that children can take advantage of during the cold months.





Shearling hoodie with appliqués and hood. 24.99 euros.





Padded boots with motif. 19.99 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | H&M