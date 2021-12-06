When choosing a streaming platform we can doubt what to hire. In Spain there are many different options and two of the most popular are Netflix and Disney +. Which one to hire? We compare Disney + and Netflix in all its aspects: price, content, options, compatible devices, interface …

Although they are very different and the best thing is that we can have as many platforms as possible, it is not always possible to pay for all of them, so we see the differences between the two, the advantages, the disadvantages.

Plans and prices

The main difference between the two platforms is found in the plans of each of them. Netflix has several different payment plans depending on the quality or the number of screens, but Disney + only has one plan that we can choose if we want to pay annually or monthly. Netflix, for its part, does not have any annual plan, but we have no choice but to pay it month by month.

Netflix has three plans: basic, standard and premium. Each of them has associated advantages and disadvantages. The main difference between the two is in the number of simultaneous screens, devices in which to have downloads and in the quality in which we can see the contents. The Basic Plan has a price of 7.99 euros and allows us a single screen and a single device in which to have downloads in addition to the minimum quality: neither HD nor Ultra HD. The Standard Plan is priced at 12.99 and allows two devices simultaneously and two in which to have downloads, with maximum HD quality. The Premium or more complete Plan allows up to four screens at the same time, four devices with downloaded content and here we can have series and movies in Ultra HD or 4K. They are all monthly and there is no option to pay it every year.

For its part, Disney + does not have three plans but a single price and plan that we can choose to pay per month or per year. It has a price of 8.99 euros per month with monthly payment or 89.90 euros per year that would save us two months if it we pay in one time. Both one and the other allow us to view content in quality up to 4K and both allow up to four screens simultaneously between the different users who have access to the account. That is, similar to the Netflix Premium Plan.

In this section, Disney + comes out a lot more economical: With an annual subscription we would pay less than what we pay for the basic Netflix plan but we have the highest quality, four simultaneous screens or the possibility of downloading on several devices. In addition to the corresponding profiles that we will see below.

Devices and compatibility

What devices is Netflix and Disney + compatible with? Both platforms are similar in terms of devices from which we can access, here we will not find big differences. Yes there is one subtle difference when installing the app from a Smart TV: in the case of Disney + it is not compatible with Samsung televisions prior to 2016 while Netflix does.

In any case, both allow us the option of viewing it from mobile phones in applications for iOS and Android or on tablets with these operating systems. Both are also compatible with the main Smart TV brands (LG, Samsung …) or with the Android TV or Google TV operating system, both on the television itself and if we use a stick or dongle from Amazon and other brands.

Interface

The interface is slightly different in both, although considering one better than the other will depend on the tastes of each user or what each one looks for and needs. In the case of Netflix, we have above the possibility of choosing between series, movies or news and there are a series of different genres or categories so that we can find what we want. And from there, different lines in carousel format in which we see recommendations. The recommendations are adapted to what we have seen or what we have valued and each user sees something different depending on their reproductions: the categories and rows are always different from one to another.

The difference in the Disney + interface is that there are not only categories or sections of series and movies but it also has the possibility of filtering large groups. That is, we can go to a section where we can find all the Disney content but others from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic or Star. In addition, it also has another interesting advantage that are the collections and that they change according to the moment. If we go to the magnifying glass in Disney + we will not only find the option to look for something that interests us, but we will also see collections such as The Simpsons, Star Wars Vintage, princesses collection, fairy collections, Phineas and Ferb, Toy Story or all the series or movie of a specific superhero like Spider-man. All of them allow us to access a number of series and movies without having to go through the different sections so we can find everything easily.

Content

Both platforms give us all kinds of content: series, movies, documentaries, programs or children’s content. In both we can find a large number of options. According to the specialized website Justwatch, in Spain we can find about 1750 titles on Disney + counting series, movies, documentaries … On Netflix much more: around 5,000 titles in total in all categories.

But the content itself is very different. Lovers of superheroes, classic movies or cartoon content have a clear winner on Disney + thanks to the fact that it has the right to broadcast all of Marvel (both classic and old series as well as current news) in addition to the entire Star Wars saga in exclusive (all movies and trilogies, new series, cartoons …) and all movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Disney Channel. Also in the case of documentaries we can see everything created by National Geographic.

And Netflix? Netflix offers us a lot of quantity and variety, many options to choose from and many of them more unknown but thousands of possibilities according to our tastes. It is the platform of true-crime, that of murderer documentaries … but there are also many fashion series among the little ones (Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol …) or some original that have become a success (Stranger Things, The Crown, The Squid Game…) Also original and exclusive films that you cannot see on any other platform.

Premieres and launches

Everything released on Netflix (in general, with few exceptions) is done on the same day. In other words, the season opens on a specific day with all the episodes in a single batch. But it is not the case of Disney + that releases them weekly (in general) in the case of the new series. On many occasions there are two episodes on the day of the premiere but the rest arrive week after week, following a format that in Spain we already knew from HBO.

Movie premieres also change. Netflix does not have any premium content for which you have to pay extra but everything is included in the monthly payment that we make of any of the plans. Disney + does have some specific releases which are charged separately as has been the case with Mulan, for example. In these cases, we must pay an extra amount for premium access to see it when it is released in cinemas and not wait several weeks or months for its opening to all audiences. This is optional and occurs rarely.

Disney for kids, Netflix for adults

We tend to think that Disney is only for children and that hiring it is an option only for people who love cartoons and not if there are no little ones at home. But Nothing is further from reality: Disney + is full of content absolutely recommended for adults. We have already mentioned in previous paragraphs that it has the entire Star Wars saga or the entire Marvel saga but also has a large number of series for adults in its “Star” section. Here we find classic adult cartoons such as Family Guy, Futurama or The Simpsons. But also if you are looking for real action there are high quality series like High Fidelity or Dopesick along with classics like American Horror Story, Grey’s Anatomy, Prison Break or 24. And movies of all genres and all possible types.

What if I have Netflix there is no content for children other than “business as usual”? Another statement that is far from reality. Netflix allows you access to well-known series such as Peppa Pig or Paw Patrol, but also its original content is absolutely recommended if there are young children at home. Exclusive drawings like HIlda, like all the episodes of True and the Rainbow Kingdom or like the adorable and didactic Storybots. There are many series but also children’s or cartoon films that we find on this platform.

Which is better? Which one to hire?

It depends. It depends on your tastes, what you want to pay (Disney + will cost you less than half) or what you follow. It depends if you want to get carried away by some of the series of the moment, such as The Squid Game, or if you prefer to have less content to choose from but with the same quality as well as whether or not you are a fan of superheroes, Star Wars or documentaries. .

The most recommended option is to bet on both options if we can share an account with friends and family and we have the possibility of saving some money by having access to both. Or see what options there are with each of the operators if we want to hire it at a better price or that it is included in our TV package.

The post Contract Netflix or Disney +? Which platform is the best? appeared first on ADSLZone.