More than 10 years after its premiere, ‘MacGruber‘, comedy masterpiece emerged on SNL, it has the continuation that its fan club has been waiting for ever since. This time it will arrive in serial form (with the sequel always in the air, waiting) to Peacock, and we could not be more nervous about the return of the old Mac.

The legend returns

The series, directed by John Solomon and Jorma Taccone (director of the original film and member of The Lonely Island), retells Will Forte as an old (and moronic) war hero in decline. AND the premise couldn’t be more fun: MacGruber is in prison. The presentation of the series, with the interview in prison, is up to the task.

After serving more than 10 years of life in prison following the death of his nemesis Dieter Von Cunth (played by Val Kilmer in the film), America’s supreme hero and super patriot will be released to one last mission– Defeat a mysterious enemy from your past, Commander Enos Queeth. MacGruber will reunite his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, to defeat the forces of evil.

Kristen Wiig, Sam Elliott, Ryan Phillippe, Billy Zane and Laurence Fishburne complete the cast of the series that will arrive in mid december (to Peacock, for now) to save our lives one more time. I won’t be able to sleep on my nerves.