Arcane, the new series of Netflix from Riot games, has been a success since its launch a few weeks ago. It has garnered almost universal accolades on the internet and currently has a 9.5 on Metacritic. However, just when we thought we had heard everyone’s opinion on the show, the famous game developer Hideo kojima He took to Twitter to let us know about his feelings about Arcane.

There is certainly nothing wrong with saying “This is incredible! It’s great!” In this point, Kojima He is best known as one of the best storytellers in games, so this is tremendously high praise from him. The staff behind the Riot Games series should be cheerful.

However, the real detail of this tweet is that Kojima Not only did he let us know his thoughts on the series, but he also revealed that he was invited to a preview of Arcane before it aired, but decided to decline it at the time, and now regrets that decision.

I wouldn’t be surprised if you were too busy to go, but I’m sure the positive attention the show has received on social media helped get the attention of Kojima. In another tweet in the same thread, he goes on to call the show a “digital video achievement between realism and art,” comparing it to other animated shows and movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Love, Death & Robots and Witnesses.