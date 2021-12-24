Hideo Kojima is not only one of the best known personalities in the history of video games, but also in recent years has become especially active on social media What Twitter, sharing the different series, movies and music with which he enjoys and curiosities of his creative process.

Given that he had recently commented that he had greatly enjoyed Arcane, the (amazing) animated series from League of Legends, it seems that Riot Games have decided to thank him for his words. As a result of this, the network has echoed how Hideo Kojima receives an interesting surprise from the developers of League of Legends.

As is customary in the creative, he wanted to share this surprise with all his Twitter followers. The box contained a whole promotional set of the series animation, which Kojima seems to have welcomed with open arms. The content includes posters and even some sneakers based on Arcane.

But without a doubt the jewel in the crown is in the last image shared by Kojima, nothing more and nothing less a collector’s figure of Jinx and Vi, the two protagonists of the series (and characters from League of Legends). The creative took advantage of the message to greatly thank Nicolo and Brandon (CEO and co-founder of Riot Games, respectively) for the gifts.