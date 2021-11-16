Developed by Cogwheel Software and published by Daedalic Entertainment, Hidden Deep is a pixel art horror game where we must investigate an installation under the ocean full of creatures.

Hidden Deep is an action-packed 2D sci-fi thriller set in an extraction and research facility located more than a mile below the ocean floor.

Researchers detected strange anomalies of an unknown nature and organized an expedition to study this mysterious phenomenon. Suddenly, after 681 days, they lost contact with the outside world. It’s up to you to lead the second team: go into the complex, find out what happened and rescue the survivors.

Directly control or command team members. Coordinate various tasks to achieve your mission. Explore underwater caves using specialized tools such as grapples, scanners, drones, and heavy machinery. You have a whole arsenal at your disposal.

Defend yourself against hideous alien lifeforms and other unknown aberrations that lurk in the depths.

Hidden Deep includes a history mode that will allow you to follow the plot as you clear levels, as well as a challenge mode in which you will be able to tackle various mission objectives in random levels, available in both individual and cooperative modes.

The game does not have a release date but is scheduled to enter Early Access in early 2022.

Share it with your friends