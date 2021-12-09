On December 29, the 20th anniversary of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first film in this series. As part of the events that we will see for this anniversary, HBO Max has planned to premiere a special where the original actors will meet to talk about the legacy of the series and more. Thus, The first look at this long-awaited event was recently shared.

This event is known as Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts and, similar to the meeting of Friends, is focused on giving a space to Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the actors Harry, Ron and Hermione respectively, to talk about the legacy of the films and the work of JK Rowling.

In this way, the official HBO Max account has finally shared the first official image of this meeting, where we can see the three main actors in the Gryffindor room.

Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year’s Day on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/6MBjWTjJbc – HBO Max (@hbomax) December 9, 2021

Along with Radcliffe, Grint and Watson, this reunion will also star Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, as well as other actors and members of the production team for all eight films.

Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts It will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the first teaser of this meeting.

I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the first Harry Potter movie. For many, this was the first glimpse into the magical world of JK Rowling, and the nostalgia for all the tapes seems like it will be something that will never go away. I just hope that Alfonso Cuarón has at least one segment in this special.

Via: HBO Max