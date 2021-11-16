Forza Horizon has joined the celebration with a gift for all fans, a Xbox 20th Anniversary Porsche. Microsoft on Monday hosted a commemoration of two decades of Xbox memories and gaming moments. Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios officially launched less than a week ago. Today, players who log into Forza Horizon 5, Horizon 4 or Motorsport 7 will be able to get a gift car with exclusive Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration decoration.

The gift car is a 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder, an amazing car in its own right. However, this particular model is unique, as it has a decoration that you will not be able to find anywhere else.

Claim this Xbox 20th Anniversary Porsche

Xbox’s 20th Anniversary Porsche is adorned with the names of the most important Xbox titles today, and it looks pretty amazing. It’s unclear how long this gift car will be available, so be sure to log into your favorite Forza title today to add this car to your garage. FH5 is undoubtedly one of the best racing games for Xbox that you can play right now.

This is the last giveaway car on the Forza Horizon 5 car list, after Playground Games celebrated the Day of the Dead. This is just one more reason to join the party on Xbox, alongside the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta and Forza Horizon 5, both available on Xbox Game Pass.