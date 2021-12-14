Here's how you can block spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Less than a week until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and many fans have already decided to leave social media behind to avoid spoilers. Well, you will be happy to know that, beyond deactivating your public profiles, there are other measures you can take to prevent them from ruining your experience and here we explain one of them.

In the case of TwitterThere is the option to “silence and block” certain words so that they do not appear on your timeline. How can you do this? Follow these steps:

– Go to the settings and privacy menu.

– Once there, slide to the privacy and security tab.

– Click on “Mute and block”.

– Write the word or words that you want to avoid appearing on your timeline or your notifications.

When you want to have information related to Spider-Man: No Way Home Again, just follow these same steps and erase the words that you had previously written.

In the case of Google Chrome, too there are a few extensions you can download And they serve exactly the same goal: save you from spoilers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 15.

Editor’s note: It is certainly a very useful tool, although if you really want to avoid spoilers at all costs, the best thing you can do is not open social networks these days. After all, trolls are willing to do whatever it takes to ruin your experience.

Via: Twitter