Here the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections

Right now, the tickets for The Matrix Resurrections they are already in pre-sale. In this way, today a new trailer for this film has been revealed, where a little more of the story is revealed, and It shows us that everything is simply a cycle.

The new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections clarifies a bit more of the story of this film, and points out how Neo and Trinity are back. However, a new set of questions has also been raised that will surely be answered until the tape is available.

The Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2022. In related topics, the tech demo of The Matrix with the Unreal Engine 5 can now be pre-installed.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, this new trailer looks great. It will be interesting to see if this film features new ideas, or is just a remake of the original film, but with older actors. Hopefully this is not the case.

Via: Warner Bros.