Here is the opening theme of the Stone Ocean anime!

We are only two days away from the premiere of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean on Netflix. Over the past weekend, a special presentation was held where the voice actor in charge of Enrico Pucci, the main antagonist, and the opening of this anime was shared.

The most important announcement of this presentation was the revelation of the opening of Stone Ocean. This sequence was created by Kamikaze Douga, 3D animation studio that was in charge of this same section for the adaptations of the first three parts of the anime. Similarly, the song is provided by Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets.

Without a doubt, this is good news for the fans. While GCI’s 3D animation style is not fully accepted, Kamikaze Douga has shown great talent when creating these types of opening sequences. Finally, Tomokazu seki, Japanese voice actor who has participated in productions such as Fate / Grand Order and Jujutsu Kaisen, will be in charge of giving life to Enrico Pucci in the adaptation of Stone ocean.

We remind you that the anime of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean It will premiere on Netflix on December 1. That day 12 episodes will be available, and each month more and more will be added. In related topics, here we give you five reasons why you should see Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Similarly, this is the official name of the new manga in the series.

Editor’s Note:

Kamikaze Douga is a great animation studio. His work for the first opening of Stardust crusaders He’s still considered one of Jojo’s best, and it’s good to see the Stone Ocean sequence draw inspiration from this season.

Via: Warner Bros. Japan