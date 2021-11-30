Here is the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Although there will be no more trailers for Spider-Man: No Way HomeDuring the last few days, a series of small previews that offer additional seconds of this film have begun to be shared. In this way, to celebrate that the tickets for this movie are already on sale, A little more has been revealed about the fight between Spider-Man and Doctor Octavius.

This new advance originally emerged on Sony’s official Malaysian Facebook account. Here we can see 15 seconds that involve the confrontation between the previously mentioned villain and hero, as well as a conversation with Ned, Peter’s friend.

However, the additional material does not confirm, or deny, the rumors about the appearance of two other Spider-Man. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to clear up our doubts. Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters in Mexico on December 15, and is positioned to be one of the most successful films of the year.

In related topics, it has been confirmed that we will see more of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU. Similarly, this would be the length of the movie.

Via: Sony