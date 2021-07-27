Here is the first trailer of Blade Runner Black Lotus

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is an anime based on the universe that Ridley Scott created, which was announced in 2018. After three years without information about this project, during Comic Con @ Home a few days ago, This series was confirmed to be available in Fall 2021, and the first official trailer of Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

The series is a co-production between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll. This anime takes place in Los Angeles in 2032. These are 10 years after Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, but before 2049. Blade Runner: Black Lotus It will be produced by Alcon Television Group and animated by Sola Digital Arts, a Japan-based CG animation studio.

If the name Sola Digital Arts sounds familiar to you, it is because this team was in charge of the animes of Ultraman Y Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 for Netflix. Blade Runner: Black Lotus It will hit television via Adult Swim and streaming services thanks to Crunchyroll sometime in the fall of this year. Hopefully the exact date will be shared in the coming months.

On related topics, Hideaki Anno, creator of Evangelion, spoke about his next project during Comic Con @ Home.

Via: Adult Swim

